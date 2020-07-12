Grand Rapids Fire Department advises safety for heating outdoor dining structures

As indoor dining restrictions continue, heating outdoor dining structures must be fire safe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As winter approaches, and restrictions on indoor dining continue, Grand Rapids Fire Department is telling restaurant owners to keep safety in mind when heating outdoor dining structures.

Fire Marshall Ric Dokter says the best thing a business can do is to have a consultation with the Fire Department prior to purchasing heating equipment.

"Unfortunately, we have ran into a few situations where people have set outdoor structures up, and bought heaters, and we’ve had to tell them it’s not a safe operation and to change it," said Dokter, "Unfortunately, that wastes money and we want to avoid that, especially at this time where things are difficult for restaurant people."

The businesses must pass an inspection prior to opening the structure for business. Canopies, tents, and other structures inside social zones must also follow a permit process with the Office of Special Events.

"Space heaters, whether electric or gas, require clearances," said Dokter, "And the nature of these structures is small, so only a pod can fit in them. You would need about three-foot clearance to anything combustible. So, the igloos for instance, are only eight-feet in diameter. That doesn’t give much room for furniture that has wood or is combustible. So, that’s one thing we’ve been finding."

Dokter said they also have had situations where restaurants have purchased patio propane heaters to put inside structures. However, those are not intended for indoor use, and require open air.

Also, customers should take noticed of the location of the heaters as they dine, and make sure to keep jackets or other combustible items away from them.

The Fire Marshall said there have not been any situations where one of these structures have caught fire, this message is a precautionary one.

For Jim Lynch, the owner of House of Wine in Grand Rapids, he had to reconfigure some of his original plans for his structures to meet various guidelines.

"All the vinyl is special order, clear vinyl materials," said Lynch, "All the interior surfaces are painted a fire suppressant paint. We have fire extinguishers in every unit, the doors are outward opening, and there is lots of ventilation."

Since being open for a few weeks, Lynch said his structures have been "popular," and booked up mid-afternoon and evening. However, he said that popularity is a difficult thing to judge, as they only have three available.

"To be profitable, you need more than three tables at a restaurant," said Lynch, "So, it’s really hard to maintain the profitability. We have to buy all the food to keep the menu whole, so it’s a balance."

The Grand Rapids Fire Department shared these tips for businesses to keep their outdoor dining structure heating safe:

Electric heaters are acceptable in temporary structures but need to meet the required clearances to combustible material. Refer to manufacturers’ guidelines on clearance requirements. Typically three feet from the front of the heater to any combustible material is the norm. Electrical permits are required if circuits/receptacles are added. Electrical extension cords are permissible provided there is only one appliance being powered by a single cord. Extension cords must be rated for proper use and not run through walls or under doors to supply the device. The GRFD recommends infrared-type heaters for use with the public.

Gas-fired heaters that are ducted into temporary structures are recommended and will require permits from the Fire Prevention Division. Business operators should contact a fire inspector for inspection requirements.

Depending on the type of temporary gas-fueled heating appliances needed and fuel supply configuration, an inspection from the Grand Rapids Fire Prevention and Grand Rapids Building Department may be required. Business operators should check with the community development center at 616-456-4100 for information about gas supply requirements.

Portable outdoor gas-fired heating appliances are prohibited in the following locations: Inside any occupancy where it is connected to a fuel gas container. Inside tents, canopies and membrane structures.

Portable outdoor gas-fired heaters must also be located at least five feet from buildings. They shall not be located beneath or closer than five feet to combustible overhangs, awnings, sunshades or similar combustible attachments to buildings.

Garden Igloo structures have become a popular means to shelter patrons. Business operators must provide the necessary documentation to the Fire Prevention Division proving the correct flame/smoke rating requirements before approval and use.

All portable heating devices must be listed by a recognized testing authority – such as Underwriters Laboratory – for use.

Access to fire hydrants and fire department connections for sprinkler systems shall not be obstructed.

All exits must have clear access to a public way and shall not be obstructed.

