Man seriously injured in parking lot fight at Brann's Steakhouse in Holland

Police were called to the scene on reports of a shot fired during a fight in the parking lot. A man was found injured from the fight, not from a gunshot wound.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A man sustained serious injuries in a fight outside the Holland Brann's Steakhouse just after midnight Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the Brann's Steakhouse in Holland Township on report of a fight in the parking lot and a shot fired. Witnesses say a man had been unresponsive on the ground.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the man on the ground had sustained serious injuries from a fight, not from a gunshot.

As police arrived, a black SUV was seen leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to stop the vehicle after a short pursuit near Felch Street and 120th Avenue. The three occupants were detained.

Police say these individuals are being interviewed for the investigation into this incident, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or mosotips.com.

