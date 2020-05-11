Man arrested following suspicious death in Holland Twp.

A forensic autopsy was performed and showed that Villarreal died from suspicious injuries to the head, police say.

HOLLAND, Mich — After a five week investigation, the sherriff's office in Ottawa County has arrested a man and charged him with manslaughter after a suspicious death in September.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, 32-year-old Juan Castillo Villarreal was found dead inside a home at 344 Fourth Avenue in Holland Township.

A forensic autopsy was performed and showed that Villarreal died from suspicious injuries to the head, police say.

Thursday, Jeremy Taylor, 38 of Pullman was arrested for his alleged role in the case. The department said on the evening of the 25 there was an altercation and that Taylor delivered the blow that caused the death of Villarreal.

Taylor has been lodged at the Ottawa County Jail without bond. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.mosotips.com.

