Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga secures 6th term in Congress

Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga won re-election to represent Michigan’s 2nd District in Congress. He fended off Democratic challenger Bryan Berghoef, a pastor from Holland.

Huizenga has represented this district, which includes Lake, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, and Ottawa counties and parts of Allegan, Kent, and Mason counties, since 2011. The 2nd District has been reliably red for decades, but in the 2018 race, Huizenga’s victory was his most narrow yet.

Huizenga was first elected to Congress in 2010. This term will run through 2022.

