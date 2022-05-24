Man critically injured after being stabbed multiple times in Holland

The 25-year-old victim is critically injured and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. A suspect was taken into custody.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man is critically injured after a stabbing in Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. A suspect was taken into custody.

Around 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to multiple reports of a stabbing in the area of 13700 Westwood Drive.

Police believe the suspect, a 31-year-old Holland man, arrived at the Westwood Drive address and got into a verbal altercation with the victim, a 25-year-old Holland man. During the argument, the suspect stabbed him multiple times in the abdomen, officers say.

The 25-year-old is critically injured and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A suspect was identified and was taken into custody later Tuesday with no incident.

There was a similar situation in Holland on Sunday in which an argument turned into a stabbing and a suspect was later arrested, but police believe the incidents are unrelated.

An investigation is still ongoing by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call them or Silent Observer at (877)-88-SILENT or (877)887-4536.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.