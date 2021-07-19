Holton Township Fire Chief critically injured in Sunday motorcycle crash

Police say he was ejected from the motorcycle about 40 to 60 feet from the point of impact.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Holton Township Fire Department Chief Brian Hawk is in critical condition after being involved in a motorcycle versus SUV crash Sunday in Muskegon County, police say.

The incident happened at around 12:38 p.m. at the intersection of Riley Thompson Road at Holton Road. Police say the motorcycle was northbound when the SUV pulled out to make a left turn.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as Brian Hawk, chief of the Holton Township Fire Department. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police say he was ejected from the motorcycle about 40 to 60 feet from the point of impact. Hawk’s injuries are serious and are considered to be life-threatening.

The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was uninjured in the crash. Police say alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors.

At this time, Dalton Township Fire Chief Alan Styles is assisting Holton Township Fire Department as acting chief. The crash is currently under investigation.

