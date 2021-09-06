Kalamazoo man dies after crashing into pole

Police say it appears that the man had a medical condition while driving that caused the accident.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 59-year-old Kalamazoo man died Wednesday night after crashing his vehicle into a pole.

Police say the accident happened around 9:21 p.m. in the 4400 block of S Westnedge Avenue. Upon responding, police say they found the vehicle crashed into a pole and the driver unresponsive. The man was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead soon after.

Police say it appears that the man had a medical condition while driving that caused the accident.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

