Five years ago, five people were killed and four others were seriously hurt when a pickup truck crashed into the group.

This week marks five years since five people were killed and four others were seriously hurt when a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists in Kalamazoo.

The memorial at Markin Glen Park etches out the names of the lives lost and those hurt on June 7, 2016, and the slope of it mimics the road where the tragedy happened.

That's where bicyclists stopped to remember their fellow riders, friends and loved ones. It's part of their annual tradition called "Finish the Ride." The Chain Gang Bicycle Club and community members embark on the same 28-mile bike ride that was scheduled five years ago for nine riders.

That's a ride that still happens weekly at 6 p.m., but tonight's ride included moments of reflection for bicyclists.

Back in 2016, riders pedaled up North Westnedge Avenue that evening, and a blue Chevrolet pickup crashed into them from behind. The crash killed Tony Nelson, Larry Paulik, Debra Bradley, Melissa Fevig-Hughes and Suzanne Sippel. Four others were critically injured.

In 2018, the driver of that pickup, Charles Pickett Jr., was found guilty of second-degree murder and 13 other charges related to the crash. On June 7, 2016, he had swallowed a handful of pills before getting behind the wheel.

Every year, the riders continue from the park back to their starting point in front of the Borgess Health and Fitness Center to finish the ride for those hurt and whose lives were lost in 2016.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.