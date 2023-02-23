Ice storm knocks out power for thousands in Kalamazoo, Calhoun counties

Nearly 40 percent of Kalamazoo County residents are without power Thursday morning. Consumers Energy crews are working to restore power.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy's outage map shows a mosaic of power outages across southern Michigan, including thousands of customers in Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.

A major winter storm blanketing snow, sleet, freezing rain, ice and even thunderstorms across the lower peninsula.

It packed a powerful punch.

Tree branches were snapped, powerlines crumbled, and sidewalks/roadways were left coated after impressive amounts of ice fell. Some areas were certainly hit harder than others, with the highest reports coming out of Allegan, Jackson, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties.

All told, Consumers Energy shows nearly 200,000 people across Michigan without power.

Downed powerlines are especially dangerous. You're asked to keep at least 25 feet away, call 911 to report the issue and then call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

A firefighter in Paw Paw died after coming in contact with a downed power line overnight.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

In Kalamazoo County as of 10 a.m., about 47,000 people are without power. That's about 39% of Consumers Energy's customers in that area.

For some folks, the expected restoration is Monday, Feb. 27.

The Sheriff's Office says trees and wires were knocked down over more than 160 roads.

There's also the potential for high winds and a drop in temperature.

That's why emergency managers partially activated the Kalamazoo County Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

KCCDA dispatch is taking only emergency calls at this time due to extreme call volumes. Local police and fire departments, road commissions/street departments/MDOT, and power crews are working nonstop to mark and clear downed lines.

To see power outages in real-time, click here.

BATTLE CREEK

According to Consumers Energy's outage map, about 32% of Battle Creek residents and about 76% of Marshall residents are in the dark.

Crews are currently assessing damage in the region. Consumers Energy released these safety tips to keep in mind:

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Customers should call 211 if they are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community, including warming centers. 211 is a free statewide service.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas. Read more guidance on safe generator use here.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast that holds the electric service wires to a home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

