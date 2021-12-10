Kent Co. schools, law enforcement work together against copycat threats in wake of Oxford tragedy

Law enforcement, prosecutors, superintendents and city leaders signed a document Friday, pledging their dedication to keeping the community safe.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Schools and law enforcement leaders all across Kent County are continuing their efforts to keep all children, students and educators safe in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting.

In the last week, leaders say there has been an increase in threats directed at schools across the state. They stress the seriousness of those threats and will hold individuals who make threats to schools accountable for their actions.

The letter also urges parents to help educate their children about the dangers of making threats. They say the best way to keep the community safe and keep students learning is to report all threats as soon as they are made.

They also offered the number to Kent County Crisis Services at 616-336-3909 for any young person who feels depressed or in distress.

All threats, no matter how small, should be reported to law enforcement, school officials or through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

