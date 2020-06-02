DETROIT — The Rolling Stones announced more tour dates for their No Filter tour including a stop in Detroit.

The tour kicks off May 8 with a show in San Diego and Detroit's show will take place June 10 at Ford Field.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to North America,” Mick Jagger said in a statement to Rolling Stone Magazine, “and play for some of biggest and best crowds in the world!”

The Stones last played in The Motor City back in 2015, with a show at Comerica Park.

The No Filter tour was originally going to start in April, but the band was forced back two months after Jagger underwent heart surgery.

PREVIOUS: Stones postpone tour as Jagger receives medical treatment

Pre-sale for tickets begins on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. Tickets to the general public go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

You can learn more about the tour on the band's website.

More Music News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.