Man killed in fiery Ottawa County crash

Police say a 29-year-old man drove off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A crash in Ottawa County left a man dead Monday morning, police say.

The incident happened at around 6:40 a.m. on M-231 between Lincoln Street and Lake Michigan Drive. Police say a 29-year-old man drove off the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

A passerby was able to get the driver out before the fire started, but the man died from his injuries related to the crash, police say. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

M-231 between Lincoln and Lake Michigan Drive was closed in both direction for multiple hours Monday morning as police investigated the scene. The roadway reopened just after 9 a.m.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.