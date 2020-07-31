Man shot in leg on Grand Rapids' southeast side

Police say the victim is being uncooperative to the investigation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a shooting on the city's southeast side overnight.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Thomas St. SE.

According to Grand Rapids Police spokesperson Raul Alvarez, officers were sent to the area on reports of gunshots heard. After they arrived, another report was made that there was a shooting victim at an address on Thomas Street SE.

Alvarez said the victim was shot in the left leg. He was dropped off at Mercy Health Saint Mary's Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police said the victim was being uncooperative to the investigation, so no other information could be provided.

Grand Rapids Police is also investigating a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Hall Street SW and Buchanan Avenue SW, as well as a shooting that happened Thursday evening in the area of Wealthy Street and Hollister Avenue SE. Police have not said whether the three shootings are related.

