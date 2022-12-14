Michigan Department of Civil Rights announces charges against Grand Rapids Police Department

The charges stem from an interaction with two Black children in 2018 where officers held them at gunpoint.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights (MDCR) announced new charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Wednesday morning.

MDCR announced the two new charges against GRPD regarding a single incident in 2018, alleging unequal treatment because of race. The new charges stem from investigations against GRPD regarding 21 complaints made over the last several years against the department.

The new charges are in response to an incident that happened on Aug. 26, 2018, involving two Black 11-year-old boys and a Black 17-year-old boy.

The incident began with a 911 call that was placed in regards to two children walking near train tracks with a toy gun, MDCR says.

READ MORE: A look at the racial discrimination complaints filed against the Grand Rapids Police Department

When officers were dispatched to the scene, they stopped the three minors nearly a half-mile from where the 911 call indicated.

According to MDCR, the three boys were searched and held at gunpoint despite all three complying with orders given by officers.

The children were searched, handcuffed and held for about 20 minutes before being released to a grandparent.

"The officers in car video shows that all three boys complied with all the orders given. Despite their compliance. The boys were held at gunpoint by multiple officers, including one using a high powered rifle. Each of the three were searched and handcuffed before ultimately being released into the custody of a grandparent who was called to the scene by concerned people in the neighborhood," said John E. Johnson, Jr., Executive Director, Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

MDCR says that despite no weapon being found on the children, no official crime being reported and the 911 caller repeatedly saying that the weapon they saw was a toy, police detained and questioned the children.

"It is important to note that there was no crime reported in the 911 call, the 911 caller repeatedly mentioned it was a toy gun," said Johnson.

When asked to produce evidence of GRPD treating white children in a similar manner, the police department was unable to do so.

"The Grand Rapids Police Department provided no evidence that they treat individuals of another race the same in similar circumstances," Johnson said.

MDCR alleges that those previously mentioned factors led to the charges against the department.

The new charges are in addition to two formal charges of discrimination against GRPD brought by MDCR in July.

The new charges will be given to an administrative law judge, who will take a look at the evidence and decide the next steps.

The final determination could be recommendations for correction and/or monetary damages.

Following the charges, 13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to the City of Grand Rapids for a statement.

“We are aware of today’s announcement by the MDCR. We have not yet been served with the charges. We’ll be reviewing the charges and responding appropriately.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.