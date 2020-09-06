x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

michigan

Michigan: No smoking, 15% capacity when Detroit casinos open

Many tribal casinos, which aren't regulated by the state, have already reopened or will do so soon.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

DETROIT — Michigan regulators say Detroit casinos must ban smoking on their gambling floors and limit capacity to 15% initially when they are allowed to open by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. 

The Michigan Gaming Control Board approved minimum reopening guidelines for the commercial casinos Monday, though they remain closed under a gubernatorial order. 

Many tribal casinos, which aren't regulated by the state, have already reopened or will do so soon. 

Also Monday, a judge ruled that the governor’s coronavirus-related workplace safety orders include excessive penalties for violations. He said the penalties can't exceed a $500 fine and 90-day misdemeanor. 

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.