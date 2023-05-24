Allegan County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 58-year-old man last seen driving motorhome

Ernest John Kieliszewski, 58, was last seen Tuesday driving a tan 2018 Freedom Motorhome with Michigan plate EPZ7796.

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is concerned for a 58-year-old man's safety after he left driving a motorhome Tuesday.

Ernest John Kieliszewski is considered a missing endangered person and was last seen traveling in a tan 2018 Freedom Motorhome with Michigan plate EPZ7796.

He has medical conditions that require medication, and authorities are asking for your help finding him.

Kieliszewski stands about 6'1" tall, weighs about 225 pounds, is bald and has blue eyes and a goatee.

If you spot him, you're asked to contact your local law enforcement agency and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 269-673-3899.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.