Thousands sign petition asking MSU to offer online, hybrid classes after deadly shooting

Some students and community members say returning to classes a week after the shooting is too soon.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As students and staff at Michigan State University continue to mourn after three students were killed and five injured in a mass shooting, university officials say classes are expected to resume on Monday, Feb. 20.

That decision is being contested by students and community members, many of whom are petitioning for online or hybrid learning options.

The petition is organized on Change.org. At this point, more than 17,000 people have signed the petition, just 8,000 short of the 25,000 goal.

Kameron Cone, a sophomore at MSU, created the petition two days ago. Cone says returning to in-person classes a week after the mass shooting is too soon.

She proposes to have hybrid or online learning options for students who are uncomfortable returning to the classroom at this time.

"After the egregious events that happened this week, student’s and faculty’s safety should not be treated lightly," Cone said in the post. "This is an urgent proposal, and is a stand for our fellow Spartans to safely and successfully finish the semester!"

MSU interim president Teresa Woodruff addressed the petition with members of the media Thursday morning. She says it is something that is being discussed. Though no official decision has been made, she says online learning options are a possibility.

"We are listening and we are supporting at all levels. Our core leadership team is meeting daily and we will continue to do so to prioritize the needs of campus," she said. "We want to be supportive not only of our campus, but we understand that the community is involved and we want to give people the confidence to reengage and stay engaged as we come together."

The State News, the MSU school newspaper, published an editorial Thursday with this message to administrators: "We're not going to class Monday."

The school also announced that Berkey Hall, the first building the gunman entered, will be closed for the remainder of the semester. Woodruff says a decision has not yet been made about whether the MSU Union will reopen this semester.

