No one hurt after SUV rear-ends school bus in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — No one was hurt after an SUV rear-ended a school bus in Muskegon Heights Monday afternoon.
The Muskegon Heights Fire Department said it happened on westbound Summit Avenue.
The Three Oaks Public School Academy bus had passengers on board at the time.
Despite broken glass and damaged bumper on the bus, and damage to the SUV's front end, firefighters said no one was hurt.
