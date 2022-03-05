10-year-old charged with arson in El Royal Party Store fire

The fire took place around 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at the store in Fruitport Township.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 10-year-old boy has been charged with arson in the El Royal Party Store fire by the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday.

The fire took place around 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at the store in Fruitport Township.

When emergency personnel arrived at El Royal Party Store on Airline Highway, the building was fully engulfed in flames. The building was determined to be a total loss.

On Tuesday, investigators determined that the fire had been started by a 10-year-old boy that was staying at a neighboring hotel.

The owner of the store says he was told that the 10-year-old admitted to investigators that the boy had been trying to start a campfire.

There hasn't been any other information released on why the child was outside of the hotel at 4 a.m.

"It was kind of hard to believe. I think that investigation should be towards the mom and why she left him here at the motel alone at four in the morning," said Dhan Veersingh, the owner's son.

The owners do plan on rebuilding the store, but there is no date set on when that will occur.

