15-year-old boy killed in Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting in Muskegon Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Catawba Avenue, which is near the McCrea Playground, police say. Responding officers located a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.

The boy was treated at the scene, but was later pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody as a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

