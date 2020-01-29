MUSKEGON, Mich. — Firefighters were called to a construction site in Muskegon Wednesday after an old oil well was hit.

The Muskegon Fire Department dispatched its hazardous materials crew to clean up the scene.

According to Muskegon Firefighters on Twitter, the department was called to the scene of the future Muskegon Lakeshore Convention Center.

We are told crews are on scene assessing the situation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for details.)

