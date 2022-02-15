Muskegon Rescue Mission hoping to 'Fill the Bowl'

The annual event raises funds for the Muskegon Rescue Mission.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Rescue Mission is hoping to serve hundreds of hot soup bowls for lunch Tuesday.

The Mission's Fill the Bowl Luncheon is free, and in-person this year.

Those who stop by for lunch are encouraged to make a donation with a goal this year to cover the cost of 10,000 meals.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. at Fricano's on Muskegon Lake.

Grand Traverse Pie Company is catering the event and will be serving its top three soups of the season. Pieces or whole pies will also be available for purchase.

Every $2.07 raised at the event will provide a full meal to someone in need.

Organizers said the event is a key fundraiser to help those in need.

"[Sunday] night we had about 80 people in our shelter between our men and our women and family shelter. That is 80 breakfast, 80 lunches, and 80 dinners. On top of that, pantry and people in the community who come to our shelters for regular meals," Melissa Boughner, Muskegon Rescue Mission Development Director said.

You can learn more about the event here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.