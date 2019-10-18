WALKER, Mich. — Police and firefighters were called to Alpine Avenue Friday morning after a person was hit by a vehicle.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Alpine Avenue and Henze Drive by the Walmart.

One person was injured but police have not said how serious victims condition is at this time.

The southbound lane of Alpine Ave. was shutdown for a short time but as of 8:30 a.m. it has reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.