Police request public's help finding missing endangered man in Gaines Twp

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man they believe is endangered.

Christopher Hurless, 39, was last seen on Sept. 12 at an Adult Foster Care center located at 68th Street SE in Gaines Township.

Hurless is described as a white male, 5'10" and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with white lettering.

Hurless does not have family in the area, but is known to frequent downtown. He suffers from mental health conditions and is believed to be a danger to himself.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

