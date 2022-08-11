Fillmore Complex in Ottawa County without power, not impacting Election Day operations

Officials are emphasizing to voters this does not impact any voting locations.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Fillmore Complex located in West Olive is currently without power.

In a release from Ottawa County, officials say the Sheriff's headquarters, Register of Deeds and Treasurer offices are all impacted by the outage.

Officials are emphasizing to voters this does not affect any voting locations. The Election Division of the Ottawa County Clerk's office is operating on a backup generator at this time.

Other county locations such as Holland, Grand Haven and Hudsonville are operating and providing services as normal.

