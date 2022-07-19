Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, July 20

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, July 20.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — MISSING GIRL FOUND SAFE: A 7-year-old girl is safe after being abducted from her Muskegon Heights home at gunpoint Monday night.

Police say Elena Johnson's mother, who does not have custody of Elena, and three men kidnapped her from her father's home, then drove her to St. Louis, Missouri.

Two of those suspects are in custody. Police are still searching for the other two.

Elena and her father are expected to be reunited later Wednesday.

DANGEROUS CONDITIONS ON THE LAKE: Beach conditions along the lakeshore are going to be dangerous Wednesday.

Waves over six feet are possible with strong and dangerous currents.

We've already seen how much of an impact these conditions can have with a number of drownings or near drownings in the last few weeks.

Red flags are expected to be flying, which means you should not enter the water under any circumstances

CAR THEFTS ON THE RISE: Grand Rapids police say after nine cars were reported stolen over the weekend, nine more were reported stolen Monday night.

The most recent thefts happened primarily on the city's southeast side.

Police say they are working to prevent the thefts, but remind drivers to lock their doors and install surveillance cameras.

HIGHWAY NAMED FOR FALLEN OFFICER: A stretch of US-131 is being renamed to honor a fallen Kalamazoo County Deputy.

The Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway will cover a four-mile stretch from West Centre in Portage to West U Avenue.

Proxmire was killed during a police chase last August.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny, windy, very warm and humid. High 87° with dew points in the 60s. SW-W winds at 20-30 mph gusting to 35+ mph. Get the full forecast here.

