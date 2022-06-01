Early Morning Rush | Wednesday, June 1

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, June 1.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOUR DEAD IN WYOMING MURDER-SUICIDE: A mother and her two daughters are dead after what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Police are accusing the woman's boyfriend of killing the victims before turning the gun on himself.

The incident happened at a home on Godfrey Avenue near Burton Street early Tuesday morning. Responding officers found the man, woman, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl dead inside the home. Police say it appears all four had been shot with a handgun.

Investigators from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety say three other children, ages 2, 5 and 9, were inside the home at the time but were not hurt.

The victims have not yet been identified.

The motive for this incident is unclear, police say. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

CHARGES DROPPED AFTER DOG ATTACK: Charges have been dropped against a dog owner whose animals attacked a 5-year-old boy on May 12.

The attack happened in Montcalm County. 5-year-old Hunter Callender was at his grandmother's house in Winfield Township playing in the front yard with his little sister when his mother tells us two pit bulls jumped out of a neighbor's van from across the street and attacked him.

Hunter's mother says he suffered broken bones in his face and has undergone several surgeries so far. He's been recovering at home for more than 10 days now.

Charges were dismissed against the dogs' owner due to a state statute that says the owner can't be held responsible for what happened because the dogs had no prior incidents of aggression.

PASTORS TO CALL FOR JUSTICE FOR LYOYA: A group of multi-racial pastors are calling for more action in the Patrick Lyoya case after he was shot and killed by Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr during a traffic stop on April 4.

This weekend is Pentecost Sunday, a day the pastors will use to demand action and accountability in the case.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker has not yet announced if charges will be filed against the officer.

GAS PRICES ON THE RISE: There was a 20-cent jump in gas prices overnight. The average cost of gas in Michigan is now around $4.79 per gallon.

The spike comes just as the summer travel season gets underway.

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, cooler and becoming less humid. High 72°. NW-W winds at 7-14 mph. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.