Early Morning Rush | Tuesday, May 31

Here are the top headlines for Tuesday, May 31.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COMMUNITIES MOURN AFTER WEEKEND SHOOTINGS: Grief counselors will be available Tuesday as students in two districts return to class without some of their classmates.

Over the weekend, 13-year-old Gabe Hojnacki was killed in an accidental shooting. He was a student at Kenowa Hills Public Schools. Family members describe him as a free-spirited and adventurous teen who was loved by everyone.

Earlier in the weekend, another tragedy.

In Mecosta County, three children and their mother were killed near Big Rapids.

One of those children—6-year-old Katelynn Gillard—attended Morley Stanwood Community Schools. The community came together and held a vigil for the family last night.

Grief counselors will be available in both school districts as students return following the long holiday weekend.

REPUBLICANS FILE LAWSUITS OVER SIGNATURES: Three Republican challengers in the race for Michigan governor are suing to get their names back on the ballot.

James Craig, Perry Johnson and Michael Markey were declared ineligible last week after state election officials say they failed to reach the 15,000 signatures required after fraudulent signatures were discovered on petitions.

All three are going to the courts to get their names back on the ballot.

The Michigan primary is scheduled for Aug. 2.

GAS PRICE LOWERS: Drivers could soon see some slight relief at the pump with the Memorial Day holiday now behind us.

But that's only after we saw a new record-high over the weekend—an average of $4.60 per gallon.

Drivers in West Michigan continue to see some of the lowest gas prices in the state, paying an average of $4.49 per gallon.

FORECAST: Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, very warm, and humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible over the NW counties. High 88° with dew points the 60s. S-SW winds ↑ 15-20 mph. Get the full forecast here.

