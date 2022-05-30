Early Morning Rush | Monday, May 30

Here are the top headlines for Monday, May 30.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — VIGIL FOR FAMILY KILLED IN MECOSTA COUNTY: A vigil will be held Monday night for the three children and their mother who were killed over the weekend near Big Rapids.

Morley Stanwood Schools will be holding the vigil at 7 p.m. at the football field.

Police say around 2:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Austin Township on reports of a man with a gun and multiple shots being fired.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located three children, all under the age of 10, and one woman dead. Police say it appeared they all suffered from gunshot wounds.

The children were ages 6, 4 and 3.

The Associated Press reports the mother's husband is suspected of shooting and killing all four. He is currently in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

13-YEAR-OLD KILLED SATURDAY: A 13-year-old Grand Rapids boy is dead after police say he and another boy were playing with a gun unsupervised.

It happened Saturday night at a home on Alpine Avenue on the city's northwest side.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot in the chest, where he later died. A suspect, a juvenile male, is in police custody while police investigate this death.

It is still unclear who pulled the trigger, police say.

MEMORIAL DAY IN WEST MICHIGAN: Memorial Day ceremonies and parades are scheduled throughout West Michigan on Monday.

That includes the Muskegon parade beginning at 9 a.m., the Walker parade at noon and the downtown Grand Rapids parade, which will end with a remembrance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

To see a full list of events, click here.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny, very warm, and humid. High 86° with dew points in the 60s. Breezy SSW winds at 10-20 mph. Check out the full forecast here.

