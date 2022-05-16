Early Morning Rush | Monday, May 16

Here are the top headlines for Monday, May 16.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRPD INVESTIGATING WEEKEND HOMICIDES: Two people died in shootings over the weekend in Grand Rapids.

The first happened Saturday night in the Towne and Country parking lot off Kalamazoo Avenue. Two men were shot, and one of them died.

About 12 hours later, a man was shot and killed at the corner of Martin Luther King Junior Street and Geneva.

Police have not released information about suspects in either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Rapids police at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

BUSINESSES DAMAGED BY GUNFIRE: Police are also investigating after several Grand Rapids businesses were damaged by gunfire over the weekend.

It happened on Wealthy Street early Sunday morning.

No one was hurt.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives, or to call Silent Observer.

GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO RISE: Michigan gas prices are up another five cents, making the average $4.38 per gallon.

It's another new record high.

AAA says the war in Ukraine, lockdowns in China and stocks all continue to impact gas prices, and they're likely to continue rising.

'CLICK IT OR TICKET' KICKS OFF: Be sure to buckle up—the "Click It or Ticket" campaign begins Monday, meaning officers will be out in full swing for the next three weeks conducting seat belt enforcement.

In Michigan, 228 people killed in traffic crashes in 2020 were not wearing a seat belt.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High 70°. Breezy W winds at 7-14 mph. Check out the full forecast here.

