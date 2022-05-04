Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, May 4

Here are the top headlines for Wednesday, May 4.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GLANVILLE WINS: Democrat Carol Glanville pulled an upset Tuesday when she was elected to the 74th District House seat, beating Republican Robert Regan.

Glanville took home 51% of the vote, while Regan won 40%. She will be the first Democrat to hold the seat since 1993.

The seat was vacated by Mark Huizenga when he was elected to the State Senate in November 2021.

The 74th House District includes Walker, Grandville, parts of Grand Rapids and north, to Kent City.

WYOMING VOTERS REJECT TAX PROPOSAL: Voters in Wyoming rejected a plan that would've helped improve public safety and parks in the city, voting down one of two millage proposals.

Both proposals need to pass for either to go into effect.

The proposals would have allowed for the hiring of additional police officers and firefighters, which city leaders say are needed in Wyoming, and would have set aside $600,000 annually to invest in the city's parks.

While officials said the plan to implement the millage while decreasing income tax over two years would have saved taxpayers money, 68% voted "no" on the proposal Tuesday night.

GRPD LOSES FUNDING: The City of Grand Rapids released a budget proposal Tuesday that decreases funding for the police department and adds more money to the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability (OPA).

While the OPA received $405,781 in funding this year, the budget plans to increase that funding to $2.55 million—a 537% increase.

For GRPD, their funding would decrease from 38.6% of the General Operating Fund to 34.2%.

City Manager Mark Washington said the decision to allocate more funding to OPA—and decrease funding to GRPD—came from "recent events," referring to the police killing of Patrick Lyoya, as well as community input.

In addition, city leaders want residents to decide where $2 million of the budget goes. It's the first time the city has ever done a participatory budget.

City officials say 157 ideas for the money have already been submitted. The ideas will be vetted and put to a public vote this fall.

GVSU LIFTS MASK MANDATE: Grand Valley State University will move its COVID-19 alert level to Level 0 on Wednesday.

This means face masks will be optional in all campus locations, including classrooms and other academic spaces. While professors can request students wear masks in classrooms, it cannot be required.

Faculty members are permitted to require face masks in their personal offices, if they choose.

Anyone who wishes to still wear a mask is encouraged to do so.

FORECAST: Mostly sunny and milder. High 64°. N winds at 6-12 mph ↓ NE-E 5-10 mph. Get the full forecast here.

