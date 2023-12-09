Woman stabbed at Walker apartment complex, authorities zeroing in on suspect

A 33-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times at the Apple Ridge Apartments, Walker Police said. Authorities are now searching for the suspect who lived with her.

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department said a 33-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The alleged suspect and the victim knew each other, and may have lived together, the Walker Police Chief Keith Mankel said.

Around 12:45 p.m., someone called police to the Apple Ridge Apartments.

That's where first responders found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medical crews rushed her to a local hospital in serious condition.

The woman underwent surgery and is stable at the moment, the chief said.

A tactical team of law enforcement surrounded the complex, thinking the suspect could still be inside the apartment.

However, after using a drone to make an entry, no one was inside.

One of the apartment buildings was evacuated, and Cummings Elementary School nearby was put on lockdown as a precaution, the chief said.

A majority of police are now leaving the complex to make room for crime scene investigators to take over.

Residents are now able to return to their apartments.

