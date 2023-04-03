44-year-old woman killed with a crossbow in Battle Creek

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Kori-Lee Moser. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

BATTLE CREEK, Michigan — A woman is dead after being shot with a crossbow in Battle Creek, police say.

The incident happened at a home in the 700 block of Capital Avenue NE on Sunday.

When they arrived, police found 44-year-old Kori-Lee Moser suffering from a crossbow wound. First responders attempted medical care and transported her to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, but she later died from her injuries.

The suspect who allegedly shot Moser was arrested and is lodged at the Calhoun County Jail, pending an arraignment hearing.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown, as the investigation remains underway.

Police say there is no threat the community at this time.

