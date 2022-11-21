Wyoming Police searching for 59-year-old man

Raymond Paul Tarasiewicz has early signs of dementia.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Raymond Paul Tarasiewicz, who was last seen Monday morning.

Tarasiewicz is 59-years-old with white hair and a white beard, and 5-foot-10 weighing 125 lbs.

He also has early signs of dementia, which is why authorities consider him to be vulnerable.

Police say he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 at his home in Wyoming. A family member then reported him missing around 6 p.m. after returning home from work.

He is said to be wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Investigators also say he is frequent to be in the area of 36th and Burlingame, as well as the area of 28th St and Wyoming Ave. He has no vehicle or phone.

With the winter storm recently passing, the police is concerned for his safety. They ask that if anyone has seen Heyman to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or their local police agency.

