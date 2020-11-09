Wyoming Police increasing patrols after spike in crime

There are more officers on the streets in Wyoming.

WYOMING, Mich. — It is a busy time for police officers in Wyoming.

"Our shots fired incidents are way up, in fact they are more than double over the same time last year," says Wyoming Police Captain James Maguffee.

At this point, police do not know the cause.

"I'm talking about shots fired calls where officers actually find casings. And I'm talking about incidents where buildings are actually struck by gunfire. Combining those incidents it's more than double last summer and to be completely honest we don't know what's causing it or why," says Maguffee.

Commercial burglaries and stolen cars are also on the rise which is causing law enforcement to increase patrol.

"We are going to have extra staffing at certain times in certain areas making sure we have more eyes and more ears and more police officers on the street the next several days," says Maguffee.

Police are also asking residents to contact them or Silent Observer with any pertinent crime tips.

