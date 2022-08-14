Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival returning to Grand Rapids

All the fun takes place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s almost time again for the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival in Grand Rapids.

The eleventh annual event celebrating all things Greek returns this coming Aug. 19 through 21.

You can expect some of the same great activities including live music, dancing and amazing food.

Back this year is cooking demonstrations — for those looking to try authentic Greek cuisine, this your opportunity.

“The food is so familiar to so many people, and obviously gyro, but we're going to dive deeper and you're going to be able to taste many different foods. What's unique is to Greeks and to Greece itself, is like the United States, there are different customs and each area of Greece," Christy Buck, an event organizer, said.

Proceeds from the festival benefit two local charities Olivia’s Gift and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

To learn more about the festival, click here.

