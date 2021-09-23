Man accused of fatally hitting woman with car, moving her body now facing formal charges

Colby Martin is accused of hitting 64-year-old Melody Rohrer with his car, moving her body and then leaving the scene of the crime.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Michigan — A 29-year-old White Pigeon man accused of hitting a woman with her car and moving her body in Van Buren County was formally arraigned Thursday.

Colby Martin is charged with homicide - manslaughter with a motor vehicle (15-year felony), failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault/resulting in death (15-year felony), and concealing the death of an individual (5-year felony).

Melody Rohrer, 64, was reported missing on Monday and was last seen walking in the 84000 block of County Road 215 in Hamilton Township. Police said she didn't return home.

Her body was located Tuesday afternoon. Police said Rohrer “had been removed from the scene by the suspect driver and taken to another location in another county.” Police did not reveal which county she was found in.

Martin is being held on a $300,000 bond.

