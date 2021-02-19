Muskegon Heights Police working to stop illegal dumping

Muskegon Heights Police hope $500 reward puts an end to illegal dumping in the city.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights police are asking the community for help to stop illegal dumping in the city.

A $500 reward is now available for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of people dumping in Muskegon Heights.

Anyone with questions or information are asked to contact Muskegon Heights Public Information Officers at (231)733-8900.

"We clean it up and within days it's right back there again, it's chronic, and what we want to do is put the word out and make sure that everybody knows that you're going to be on camera and we're going to prosecute," said Muskegon Heights City Manager Troy Bell.

City workers have found evidence that leads them to believe some of the garbage is being brought into the city to be dumped. Bell says the sites have a variety of garbage from household trash, to discarded construction materials like old carpet and plywood from home renovation projects.

