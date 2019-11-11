ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One woman is dead after a two-car crash on S Mason Drive (M-37) in Newaygo County Monday morning.
According to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to S Mason Drive north of E 112th Street in Ashland Township for a two-car crash.
When they arrived, deputies found that a car traveling southbound on M-37 lost control and crossed the center line. A SUV traveling northbound could not avoid the southbound vehicle and hit the passenger side.
The driver of the northbound SUV, a 41-year-old female from Grant, was uninjured.
The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 28-year-old Newaygo woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, but it still is under investigation by the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office.
