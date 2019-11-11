ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One woman is dead after a two-car crash on S Mason Drive (M-37) in Newaygo County Monday morning.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to S Mason Drive north of E 112th Street in Ashland Township for a two-car crash.

When they arrived, deputies found that a car traveling southbound on M-37 lost control and crossed the center line. A SUV traveling northbound could not avoid the southbound vehicle and hit the passenger side.

The driver of the northbound SUV, a 41-year-old female from Grant, was uninjured.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 28-year-old Newaygo woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, but it still is under investigation by the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.