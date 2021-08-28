Ottawa Co. police investigating shots fired at Allendale apartment complex

No injuries were reported, but police say shell casings were found at the scene.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots were fired early Saturday morning in Allendale.

Police say the incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. when officers were dispatched to break up a party at 48 West Apartments. Officers were informed that shots had been fired while they were en route to the scene.

No injuries or property damage were reported, but police say shell casings were found in the parking lot outside building M. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or mosotips.com.

