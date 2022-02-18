Plainfield Fire Department trains for ice water rescues

Plainfield Fire Department takes time each winter to get out on the ice and practice.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After a car crash in Ottawa County killed three children when the SUV rolled into shallow body of water, first responders prepare for similar kinds of accidents often.

One local fire department has spent the last two weeks training for ice water rescues. Plainfield Fire Department takes time each winter to get out on the ice and practice.

"Typically, we get our problems when it starts to thaw, when the temperature gets warmer during the day," says District Chief Pat DuVall.

DuVall says his crews are called out to water rescues a few times each winter.

And they constantly practice using different tools to retrieve people.

"We'll reach out with a ladder or possibly a pike pole," he says.

Rescuers are attached to a rope before heading out. The best case scenario is for the rescuer to stay as far away from the victim as possible to prevent more ice from breaking.

"I'm going to reach out, I'm going to grab his hand, and I'm going to place the safety ring over him," explains DuVall. "And then I'm going to get back and give the crew that's on the shoreline the signal to pull us in."

Sometimes, though, getting in the water with the victim is necessary.

"I'm going to get behind him, reach around and I'm going to hook him with this carabiner," says DuVall.

Now, both attached to the same rope, the victim and rescuer can be pulled out at the same time.

Duvall says for safety, a tool you can keep with you in the winter is a set of ice picks.

"That's going to help you to get yourself out of the water," says DuVall.

And says if you fall in, stay calm and try to get back to where you came from.

"Typically the way you came is where you'll find the strongest ice," he says.

Chief Duvall says the best thing you can do when anywhere near ice is to never be alone. That way, one of you can call 911 if either falls in.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.