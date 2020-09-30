Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Grand Rapids Friday

Biden will be visiting Grand Rapids "to discuss building back the economy better for working families."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Following Friday's news of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump positive COVID-19 tests, it's not clear if Democratic challenger Joe Biden is still expecting in Michigan today.

Biden is expected to be in Grand Rapids early Friday afternoon to "to discuss building back the economy better for working families."

The Biden/Harris campaign announced his visit to West Michigan last week. Then campaign announced Thursday that the former Vice President will be giving remarks in Grand Rapids around 1:20 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone interested in watching can follow the live stream here.

Biden's campaign did not say whether these events were open to the public, nor has it been made clear yet whether recent news of the president's positive COVID-19 test has changed those plans.

Trump and Biden were in close contact on Tuesday, during the first presidential debate.

As a major swing state, Michigan has recently been a popular stop on the campaign trail.

Biden traveled to Warren Sept. 9. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, visited the Mitten State Sept. 15 and again Sept. 29.

Michigan has also seen visits from President Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and current Second Lady Karen Pence.

