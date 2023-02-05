ELECTION RESULTS | What passed, what didn't

There were some important proposals on Tuesday's ballots for West Michiganders. Here are the highlights.

Holland residents vote 'yes' on lakefront overhaul

Voters approved a lakefront overhaul in Holland in the Tuesday election.

After all of the precincts reported their counts, the unofficial results say 3,560 voters approved the proposed overhaul, while 2,064 voted 'no.'

City officials told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the project will be citizen-led on Thursday.

The proposal will allow the city to sell or swap two parcels of land to make room for new development.

Holland leaders will move the existing Verplank Dock Co. facility to the site of the city’s former coal power plant on Pine, with a host of new amenities planned for both the Verplank property and along the waterfront near Boatwerks Restaurant.

The proposal will occupy a place on the ballot because the Holland City Charter requires 60% voter approval anytime the city considers the sale of public utility land or waterfront property.

Preliminary designs call for the following amenities:

Restaurant

Hotel

Condo buildings

Marina

Ice cream parlor

Public spaces

Cruise ship dock

Wyoming voters say 'yes' to public safety millage

Wyoming voters decided to pass a public safety proposal that would support the city's law enforcement and fire units.

Sixty four percent of voters said yes to the millage, while 36 percent voted no.

The millage hopes to help ongoing public safety staffing shortages in the area. As it stands, two of Wyoming's fire stations are not able to operate due to staffing issues and aging equipment.

According to city officials, the millage will raise roughly $4 million for the city's Public Safety Department and cost residents $150 for every $100,000 in taxable home value. It will go into effect on July 1 and expire on June 30, 2028.

Portions of the millage will go toward the Wyoming Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and the Wyoming Downtown Development Authority.

Last year, the police department attempted to raise money through a proposed increase in income tax. Voters rejected the proposal.

With the millage's ability to fund 27 more firefighters and police officers, according to the city's mayor, the millage will help cut down on response time during emergencies.

Voters decide Algoma Twp. will stay within Kent District Libraries

Algoma Township will stay within Kent District Library (KDL), voters decided in a controversial proposal Tuesday.

In an unofficial count of the votes with all precincts reporting, 2,415 voters chose to stay within KDL. Just 712 voters opted in favor of the proposal.

If passed, the ballot measure would have removed the township from the KDL system and created their own local library system starting on Nov. 3.

On Monday, Algoma Township Supervisor Kevin Green told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the option to leave the Kent District Library system would save money.

Flyers were sent to Algoma Township residents in March urging them to separate from KDL, saying KDL hosts drag queen reading hours at their library branches.

On the front of the flyer, there is a picture of a drag queen reading to children, with the words: "Your taxes support drag queen reading hour," and "in the name of diversity."

KDL does not host and has not hosted a drag queen reading hour at its libraries.

Libraries in West Michigan have come under fire in recent years for offering books that explore gender identity, sexuality and race.

