Crash involving West Ottawa Public School bus causes vehicle fire, injures none

A 16-year-old girl was driving a Kia two cars behind the bus. She rear-ended the car in front of her, which rear-ended the bus. Upon impact, the car caught fire.

HOLLAND, Michigan — No one was hurt following a three-car accident involving a school bus, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a car accident on James Street and 132nd Avenue in Holland Township.

Responding officers and the Holland Township Fire Department found one car on fire and quickly put out the flames.

Police say a West Ottawa Public School bus was stopped at a railroad crossing at the intersection.

Investigators believe a 16-year-old girl from Holland was driving a 2015 Kia two cars behind the bus. Police said she rear-ended a 23-year-old Holland man driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger, which then rear-ended the bus.

Upon impact, the Dodge caught fire.

The bus contained 41 students and a driver. No one aboard the bus or in the other vehicles was hurt. The two drivers were wearing seatbelts.

James Street was closed for cleanup but is now back open. The teen driver was cited for causing the accident.

