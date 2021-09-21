Two young kids hurt in Rockford knife attack released from hospital

The children are now recovering at home with their father.

Two small children who survived an attack that left their mother dead last week have been released from the hospital.

Ciara Paul, 25, of Rockford, was found stabbed to death on Sept. 16 inside an apartment in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Drive NE.

Deputies also found the woman's two children, a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, inside the home. Medics rushed the children to a local hospital for treatment.

A family member told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the children were released from the hospital Monday and are now recovering with their father.

Both of their throats were cut during the attack.

Hours after the incident, authorities in Toledo, Ohio arrested 29-year-old Jacob Alec Ryan at a Greyhound bus station.

He is now facing charges of open murder and assault with intent to murder in connection to the crime.

A GoFundMe has been organized by Ciara Paul's family to help offset the funeral costs.

