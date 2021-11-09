Agbaji's career night helps No. 3 Kansas top Michigan State

No. 3 Kansas beat Michigan State 87-74 at the Champions Classic on the opening night of college basketball.

Remy Martin added 15 points and David McCormack had 10 for the Jayhawks, who returned four starters from last season’s squad that lost to USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks were missing forward Jalen Wilson, who was suspended last week for the first three regular season games after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving last month.

A.J. Hoggard scored 17 points and Julius Marble added 13 for the Spartans.

