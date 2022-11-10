Grand Rapids Gold play their first home game in Van Andel Arena tonight

The Grand Rapids Gold are taking on their cross state rivals, the Motor City Cruise, at their first game in their new home, Van Andel Arena.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Gold are playing in their home opener at Van Andel Arena tonight against the Motor City Cruise.

This will be the Gold's inaugural game at their new home arena after vacating the DeltaPlex earlier this year when the arena was sold.

To kick off the Gold's first home game, they are hosting a free throw competition today from 1 until 3 p.m. Each contestant is allowed one free throw shot, which if made will enter you into a raffle for two 2022-23 season tickets.

The event is completely free and the winner will be chosen at the game later tonight. You must also attend the game and be present during the 2nd quarter of the game when the raffle winner is drawn.

Also at tonight's game, Van Andel Arena is offering $2 beers and $2 hot dogs, a promotion that will happen at every home Thursday game during the season.

If you attend the game tonight, you will be able to see a player on the Motor City Cruise who could make history if he gets called up to the NBA.

Ryan Turell is an Orthodox Jew who would be the first in the NBA if he gets called up to the Detroit Pistons. He has been playing games wearing a blue yamlike with the team's logo imprinted on it.

RYAN TURELL MAKES HIS G LEAGUE DEBUT WITH THE @MotorCityCruise! 🔥



The @YUNews legend is looking to become the first Orthodox Jew in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/N7tGKJ5VoA — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 8, 2022

The Grand Rapids Gold are winless after two games and are hoping to score their first victory of the season against the Cruise tonight.

The game starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the box office during regular hours.

