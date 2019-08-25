GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Over the past three seasons, the Forest Hills Central Rangers had 26 wins including two regional championship game appearances.

After graduating some of the most talented players the program has seen in recent years, head coach Tim Rogers says the Rangers will be more of a blue-collar team.

"Our offensive and defensive lines are going to be pretty good," Rogers said. "We've got a fair share of guys that are good football players."

Although Rogers doesn't believe all of his players are Division I-caliber players, he still believes his team can get it done this season.

The Rangers have an identical regular season as 2018, starting with Jenison on Aug. 30. The Rangers won a nailbiter against the Wildcats last year, 21-19.

