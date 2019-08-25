ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The last winning season for the Kenowa Hills Knights was in 2014, and they have tried to simplify things the last few years.

While the program is dealing with dwindling numbers—only 27 kids on the varsity roster—the team is focusing on finishing practices and games while developing a workman-like identity.

"I keep telling them that we're very business-like in the way we go about things, especially offensive practice," said head coach Sam Becker, now in his third season. "We're not overly enthusiastic, but I tell them if that's going to be the character of this team and we can come out and not make mistakes and do our jobs, then that can be our M.O. And I like that."

The Knights finished 2-7 last year with their two victories coming against Grand Rapids Union and Fruitport.

Their season begins on Aug. 30 against Wayland who handed the Knights a 20-0 loss in Week 1 last season.

