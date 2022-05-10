Meijer Scholar Athlete: Alexa 'Ace' Bordeaux

It's easy to see Bordeaux is motivated, and it makes sense she wants to go to law school someday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's Wednesday and this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete does not just perform well in athletics and the classroom, but she also shows tremendous leadership qualities.

Orchard View senior Alexa Bordeaux has been a captain of the Cardinals cross country team the last three seasons. She also plays soccer at the high school as well. Her nickname at school is "Ace."

Bordeaux spends her time at cross country practice, she also has a job and on top of her studies at Orchard View, she is already taking classes at Muskegon Community College. With all of those responsibilities on her plate, she maintains an impressive 3.89 GPA.

Sometimes Bordeaux stays up until 1 a.m. so she can get all of her work done in order to go to cross country practice.

"It's always been a goal of mine since I was a kid," Bordeaux said. "My main goal is to teach people about their rights. I am really big on social justice and I think everyone deserves to have their voice be heard. Everyone deserves to have equal opportunities and things like that. If there is a way I can help with that, then I would love to."

Bordeaux wants to become a public defender when she is done with law school. She will get her associates degree at Muskegon Community College before she attends another school to obtain her bachelors.

